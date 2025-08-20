Arunachal: Three-Day Capacity Building Programme for TGTs Begins in Tawang

TAWANG- A three-day Capacity Building Outreach Programme for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) from Tawang, West Kameng, and Bichom districts kicked off today at Timilo Boutique, Tawang.

The programme focuses on competency-based assessment and subject-specific pedagogies, in line with NEP 2020 and the National/State Curriculum Frameworks, aimed at enhancing exam readiness and improving classroom teaching outcomes.

Organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, the programme is supported by Reach to Teach (New Delhi) as the Knowledge Partner. A total of 91 TGTs are undergoing intensive training in Social Studies, Mathematics, and Science.

The inaugural session was attended by Namgyal Angmo, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, as Chief Guest, and Aseng Modi, Principal, GHSS Tawang, as Guest of Honour. Other dignitaries present included Hridar Phuntso (DDSE Tawang), Mudong Omo (Assistant Director, SCERT), and the Reach to Teach resource team.

In her address, DC Namgyal Angmo thanked SCERT for hosting the programme in Tawang and urged teachers to actively participate, exchange innovative strategies, and strengthen foundational learning. “Tawang is performing well in board exams, but there is still room to improve. Teachers must use such opportunities to sharpen their skills and enhance student learning outcomes,” she said.

DDSE Phuntso highlighted that teachers from four higher secondary schools, seven secondary schools, and three KGBVs in Tawang are attending. He attributed recent improvements in learning outcomes to collaborative efforts and a proactive District Task Force.

The programme includes subject-specific group training sessions led by Reach to Teach experts, focusing on practical pedagogical methods and competency-driven assessments.

This initiative reflects SCERT’s continued commitment to empowering educators, fostering classroom innovation, and improving student outcomes across Arunachal Pradesh.