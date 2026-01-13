Arunachal: Three Candidates Selected for Guwahati Skill Contest

ITANAGAR- In a move highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s growing emphasis on skill development, the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (DSDE) on Monday felicitated three candidates selected to represent the state at the India Skills Regional Competition scheduled to be held in Guwahati from January 19 to 22.

The selected candidates include Nemcha Janpi in Floristry, Narang Tailyang in Cooking, and Maga Rina in Restaurant Service. They will compete against participants from other northeastern states at the regional event, which serves as a qualifying platform for the national-level competition.

Ahead of the competition, the candidates will undergo an intensive three-day specialised training programme. Two of the participants will receive training in Bengaluru, while one will be trained in Itanagar, as part of efforts to enhance technical precision and competitive readiness.

Speaking at the felicitation programme, Gyati Kacho, Deputy Director of DSDE, said that the participation of these candidates marked a positive step towards positioning Arunachal Pradesh on the national skill development map. He added that the department remains committed to providing platforms for youth to showcase their capabilities at regional, national and international levels.

Officials stated that the candidates had earlier received counselling sessions at the Directorate office, where they were briefed on competition protocols, expectations, and professional conduct.

The India Skills Competition is a biennial initiative organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Considered the country’s largest skill competition, it aims to promote excellence, benchmark global standards, and identify talent for international platforms.

While the regional competition will be held in Guwahati, the national-level event is scheduled in New Delhi, followed by international participation in China. All expenses, including boarding and lodging of participants, are borne by the MSDE.

This year, the DSDE reported receiving over 100 applications from aspiring professionals across multiple trades. To ensure transparency and quality in selection, the department appointed Mind Phoenix Advisory Services LLP as the Project Management Unit and Knowledge Partner. The firm assisted in managing the selection process and identifying candidates with competitive potential.