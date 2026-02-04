Itanagar

Arunachal: Three Bills Introduced on First Day of Assembly Session

Three amendment bills were introduced on the first day of the fifth session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which also observed obituary references.

ITANAGAR- Three Bills were introduced on the first day of the Fifth Session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, marking the commencement of legislative business for the session.

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was introduced by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The Bill seeks to amend provisions related to the functioning of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board.

The Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was introduced by Minister for Panchayati Raj Ojing Tasing, proposing changes aimed at strengthening grassroots governance mechanisms in the State.

The third legislation, the Arunachal Pradesh Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, was tabled by Law Minister Kento Jini. The Bill is aimed at amending select provisions to promote trust-based governance and reduce the criminalisation of minor offences.

Earlier in the day, the House observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect and paid obituary references to former leaders and public figures who passed away recently. The Assembly paid tributes to Late Kapchen Rajkumar, Late Tinghaap Taiju, Late Punji Mara, Late Yadap Apang, Late Takar Marde, and Late Nima Tsering Khrimey.

Members of the House expressed condolences and acknowledged the contributions of the departed leaders to the State and its people.

