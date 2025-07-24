Arunachal: Thousands March in Tawang Demanding Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

TAWANG- In a powerful demonstration of reverence and unity, thousands of monks, students, residents, and spiritual followers gathered in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, on Tuesday for a massive peace march urging the Government of India to confer the Bharat Ratna — India’s highest civilian honor — on His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

The march began at the historic Tawang Monastery, one of India’s largest Buddhist monastic complexes, and passed through the scenic streets of the hill town. With chants, prayers, placards, and slogans echoing peace and gratitude, participants called for national recognition of the Dalai Lama’s extraordinary contributions to peace, interfaith harmony, and India’s spiritual heritage.

At the culminating point of the march, community leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to the Government of India through local officials.

Also Read- Dalai Lama Announces Succession Plan, Affirming Gaden Phodrang Trust’s Sole Authority

“His Holiness is a global icon of peace and compassion. Honoring him with the Bharat Ratna would be a tribute to his lifelong teachings and his deep bond with India,” said Tsering Dorjee, a community leader and event organizer.

Now 90 years old, the Dalai Lama has spent more than six decades in exile in India, nurturing spiritual and cultural bonds between India and Tibet, particularly from his base in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. His repeated visits to Tawang, a region of deep historical and spiritual importance, have made him a revered figure in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Dalai Lama imparts teachings to devotees in Gangtok

The peace march also saw active involvement from youth groups, many of whom credited the Dalai Lama’s messages of sustainability, mindfulness, and purpose-driven living for positively influencing their worldview.

“His Holiness has shown us how to live with empathy, awareness, and service. He is a living embodiment of India’s moral values,” said Pema Lhamo, a local student.

Participants lit butter lamps and offered prayers for the Dalai Lama’s long life and continued guidance. The event proceeded peacefully under tight security arrangements, showcasing the community’s resolve and respect.

Also Read- Dalai Lama Accused China for spreading wrong information about his Arunachal Visit

The memorandum appeals to the Indian government to follow the example of global institutions, such as the Nobel Committee, which awarded the Dalai Lama the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989, and recognize his unparalleled contribution to humanity.

While the Bharat Ratna has previously been awarded to global humanitarian icons such as Mother Teresa and Nelson Mandela, supporters of this campaign believe the Dalai Lama, who has been a pillar of peace, non-violence, and Indian values, truly deserves the honor.

As the movement gains traction on social media, the call for #BharatRatnaForDalaiLama continues to resonate across India and the world.