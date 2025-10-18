Arunachal: Thousands March in Itanagar for Religious Freedom

ITANAGAR- In a resounding display of cultural unity, thousands of indigenous faith adherents marched through Itanagar on Saturday under the banner “Chalo Itanagar,” demanding the immediate framing and enforcement of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA) 1978.

Organized by the Indigenous Faiths & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), the peaceful procession began at Ramakrishna Mission Grounds and ended at Mopin-Solong Ground, where cultural performances and speeches celebrated tribal unity and spiritual resilience.

Participants from over two dozen tribes wore traditional attire with green sashes symbolizing solidarity. Banners carried bold appeals such as “Frame Rules for APFRA 1978 Now!” and “Safeguard Our Ancestral Faiths from Erosion.”

Dr. Emi Rumi, president of IFCSAP, declared that the 47-year-old law has remained ineffective without its implementing rules. “Our indigenous faiths, once the heartbeat of Arunachal’s 26 tribes, now cling to less than 30 percent adherence,” he said, urging the government to act decisively.

The APFRA 1978 was enacted to protect native traditions from coercive conversions, yet successive governments never framed its rules. The present BJP-led government announced a high-power committee in September 2025 to draft them, but community leaders insist on faster action.

Opposition voices, including Christian organizations and civil-rights groups, cautioned that strict enforcement must respect constitutional freedoms under Articles 14, 21 and 25.

Security arrangements were calm and efficient, with police ensuring an orderly march. As time passes, the crowd dispersed peacefully, vowing to continue advocacy until the law is implemented.