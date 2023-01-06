Arunachal: Third round of SAD camp organized at Ziro

ZIRO- The third series of Seva Aap Ke Dwar 2.0 for Ziro-I circle was conducted at Govt. Higher Secondary School Hija here today.

The camp was jointly inaugurated by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime and ADC Hq. Millo Kojin in presence of Dutta ZPM Koj Yana, Bamin Michi ZPM Bamin Gumbo, gaon buras, gaon buris and people of Bamin Michi, Mudang Tage, Dutta and Hija villages.

27 line departments including General Administration, Food and Civil Supplies, Women and Child Development, Health and Family Welfare, Banks, Industry, Textiles & Handicrafts, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Veterinary, District Election Office, PHED, APEDA, Labour & Employment, Cooperation, Forest, Environment& Climate Change, Planning, Transport, Statistics, Block Development, Post Office, UD & Housing and Education took part at the day-long camp providing various kinds of services to 1476 beneficiaries.

Some of the significant services provided to beneficiaries on the spot included 81 S/T and 10 income certificates by GA Dept. while Health & Family Welfare Dept. provided Covid 19 vaccinations to 20 persons, conducted RDT test and eye screened 84 and 15 persons respectively. Banks distributed KYC loans to 15 beneficiaries and 14 new accounts were opened on the spot. Forest & Environment Dept. distributed 250 free tree saplings while District Election Office linked 160 Aadhar cards with EPIC cards.

On the occasion, DC Bamin Nime appealed the public to get their Aadhar cards linked with EPIC cards and also to cooperate with the UD & Housing Dept.in efficient management of garbage disposal at the valley.