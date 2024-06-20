Arunachal: Thinsa, a beautiful village nestled on a hill slope in Tirap

Know all about beautiful Thinsa village – ( written by Denhang Bosai ) At the first glance, many people will mistake this beautiful place to be a CO or EAC headquarters with so many concrete and colourful buildings. Well guys, this is Thinsa (Thinchha) village nestled on a hill slope amidst serene and enchanting ambience.

This is an offshoot village of Kheti (Khunnyu) village in Khonsa circle of Tirap District. The village is situated only about 12 KM from Khonsa and boasts of a very good road. It has about 135 houses with a good number of government employees.

Many of them are serving in Oil India and Indian Army. Honourary Captain Ranhang Aphi (Rtd.) who is socially very active, is from this village. The village is very well-planned with the general ground in the middle and the Govt. Secondary School in the upper reaches of the village.

The motorable roads within the village are in excellent condition. Its essentially a modern village with all the basic modern amenities in place. The water source of Khonsa is tapped from the streams near Thinsa village.

The icing on the cake is that Thinsa village has a very pleasant weather through out the year. Its cool even in summer. Fruits like Kiwi, Pears, Cardamom etc and popular Nocte spice; Sichuan (Makkat) grow very well here.

So, in a way, Thinsa is a blessed village. However, immense contributions of former minister Thajam Aboh who belongs to a prominent family of Thinsa village have to be appreciated. Most of the useful assets in the village were created during his tenure as MLA, Parliamentary Secretary and Minister.

His contributions towards the healthy growth of the village can not be described in words. They can be felt only after one visits Thinsa village.

( The writer is former Deputy Director of DIPR )