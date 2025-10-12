Arunachal: The Mechukha Kayaking Challenge 2025 Concludes with Enthusiastic Participation Across Arunachal Pradesh

MECHUKHA- The inaugural state-level kayaking competition, titled “The Mechukha Kayaking Challenge 2025,” organized by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the Arunachal Kayak, Canoe and Rafting Association (AKCRA), concluded successfully in Mechukha on 11th October 2025.

The two-day event, held from 10th to 11th October 2025 under the banner of Adventure@Mechukha, witnessed spirited participation from across the state, featuring athletes from Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang, East Kameng, Upper Subansiri, and Shi Yomi districts.

A total of 19 kayakers — 6 female and 13 male — competed in two major categories: Kayak Sprint and Kayak Cross. The participation of Mr. Balbir Singh from the Indian Army added a notable highlight to the event.

In the female category, Ms. Devi Dada of East Kameng, bronze medallist at the 38th National Games, dominated the competition by winning gold medals in both Kayak Sprint and Kayak Cross. Ms. Omoti Tekseng and Ms. Osin Danggen, both from Upper Siang, secured silver and bronze medals respectively in both events.

In the male category, Mr. Oyon Pertin (Upper Siang) clinched the gold medal in Kayak Sprint, followed by Mr. Lhakpa Tsering Sona (Shi Yomi) with silver, and Mr. Hoom Tekseng (Upper Siang) with bronze.

The Kayak Cross (Male) event saw Adv. Raka Singhi (East Kameng) taking gold, while Mr. Oyon Pertin and Mr. Oson Tekseng (both from Upper Siang) bagged silver and bronze respectively.

The closing ceremony was graced by Mrs Tana Yaho, ADC Shi Yomi, as Chief Guest, and Mrs Tsering Lhamo, wife of Pasang D. Sona, Minister of Tourism, as Guest of Honour. Other distinguished guests included Manik Taneja, ICF Certified Coach and Race Director of Malabar Kayak Fest, Kerala; Colonel Jeevan Bist, Commanding Officer, 22nd Sikh Regiment; Major Viplam Kumar, Second-in-Command, 22nd Sikh Regiment; and Norbu Naksang, BDO Mechukha and President, NCDS.

The event concluded on a high note, celebrating the talent, resilience, and sportsmanship of the participants while promoting the Mechukha Valley as an emerging hub for adventure sports in Northeast India.

Officials from the Department of Tourism and AKCRA emphasized that such initiatives will play a key role in harnessing Arunachal Pradesh’s adventure tourism potential, encouraging youth participation, and fostering sustainable eco-tourism in the region.

The successful completion of the Mechukha Kayaking Challenge 2025 marks a significant milestone in promoting water-based adventure sports and positioning Arunachal Pradesh as a leading adventure tourism destination in India.