Arunachal: The Chief Information Commissioner, APIC visits Longding

LONGDING- Rinchen Dorjee the Chief Information Commissioner, APIC visited Longding and had a meeting and interacted with all the PIO, APIO, Officers and RTI Activist.

Mr Rinchen enumerated the important provisions of the RTI act in details; while speaking he cautions people and activist form misusing RTI as a tool of harassment to the official, he said that information seeker should be very specific while seeking information. He then said RTI act if used in true spirit with a sense of responsibility will help in bringing transparency and accountability in the process of governance.

Some RTI activist while speaking on the occasion talked about the need to provide comprehensive training to all the concerned officers and public for effective implementation of the act.

Speaking at the occasion Dakli Gara, EAC Longding shared his concerns about information seekers under RTI act bypassing the First appellate authority, where many cases may be solved amicably- he said that it creates unnecessary burden of the commission as well as the officials.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego, Techu Aran ADC Kanubari, All HODs, PRI Members, Officials, CBO and RTI activists.