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Arunachal: Tezu Youth Found Dead in Andhra Pradesh

A 24-year-old from Arunachal Pradesh was found dead near railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh after alleging threats to his life in a final phone call.

Last Updated: 12/04/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Tezu Youth Found Dead in Andhra Pradesh

TEZU/SRIKAKULAM – A 24-year-old youth from Arunachal Pradesh, who had been working in Bengaluru, was found dead near the railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Frelum Tarainyo, a resident of Tezu in Lohit district, had reportedly made a frantic final phone call to his family alleging a conspiracy to kill him.

Tarainyo had been employed in Bengaluru for the past four months. On the night of April 10, while travelling home by train, he contacted his elder brother in a state of panic. During the call, he claimed that two of his colleagues had robbed him of ₹1.2 lakh.

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He further alleged that multiple individuals were chasing him with intentions to stab him and that a group of four people had conspired to take his life.

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Contact was lost shortly after the call. Following a missing person report filed by his family at the Tezu Police Station, authorities traced his last mobile location to the Palasa area.

On April 11, the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Palasa confirmed the recovery of a body near the Sompeta railway station.

The Tezu Police have registered a Zero FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) covering, Section 103(1): Murder, Section 308(4): Robbery, Section 238(a): Causing disappearance of evidence, Section 3(5): Common intention .

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Because the death occurred in Andhra Pradesh, the case has been officially transferred to the GRP Palasa for a primary investigation.

The incident has sparked outrage and grief in Arunachal Pradesh. Minister for Women and Child Development, Dasanglu Pul, expressed her condolences and called for a “thorough, time-bound, and impartial investigation” to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Local student unions and community leaders have also voiced concerns regarding the safety of Northeast Indians working in metropolitan cities.

Arrangements are currently being made to transport the mortal remains back to his hometown in Tezu for last rites.

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Last Updated: 12/04/2026
1 minute read
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