Arunachal | Tezu Rises United Against Drugs: Mass Awareness Campaign Targets Opium Cultivation and Addiction

TEZU- A powerful mass awareness campaign against drug abuse and illicit opium cultivation was held at Amik Ringya Hall, Tezu, organized by the District Administration Lohit, in collaboration with the Police Department and the Department of Tax, Excise & Narcotics.

The campaign brought together community leaders, government officials, student representatives, and concerned citizens for a common cause: a drug-free Mishmi society.

Chief Guest Balong Tindya, ZPM Tezu, drew a rousing comparison between drug addiction and colonialism, declaring that collective willpower and unity can conquer this modern menace.

“The Mishmi community must rise and act together. The youth must not fall prey to this destructive path,” he stated.

Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo issued a stern warning that advanced technology like satellite imagery and drones will now be used to locate and eliminate illegal opium fields.

He described illicit cultivation as a “blot on the Mishmi community”, calling for urgent reform and promotion of tourism and connectivity as the true avenues of progress.

Renowned social worker and retired Chief Engineer Er. Lupalum Kri urged the people to reject all justifications for opium and warned that drug abuse was becoming an existential threat to the community.

SP Thutan Jamba assured that the police are taking legal action under the NDPS Act, and encouraged formation of village-level anti-drug committees for enforcement and awareness.

Bihem Lap, Secretary of CALSOM’s Women Wing, lamented that children are missing school to work in opium fields, leading to long-term educational and societal damage.

ZPM Sunpura Angen Minin Chaitom called for women-led leadership in the anti-drug campaign and emphasized skill-based development and decentralized awareness efforts.

DFO Tobang Pertin promoted alternative livelihoods such as dragon fruit and palm oil cultivation, with support under government schemes like ANKY and ANBY.

The event concluded with a unified pledge by all attendees — government officials, village heads, women leaders, students, and civil society — to stand together against drug abuse and illicit opium cultivation, and to work towards a healthier and more progressive Lohit.