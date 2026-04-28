Arunachal: Tezu MLA Pushes ‘Team Lohit’ Development Plan

TEZU- A District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting held in Tezu on April 27 brought together administrative officials, elected representatives, and institutional stakeholders to review the implementation of central and state government schemes in Lohit district.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner K. N. Damo and attended by MLA of the 44th Tezu-Sunpura Assembly Constituency, Mahesh Chai, along with Zilla Parishad representatives, senior police officials, and departmental heads.

Discussions centred on assessing progress in flagship programmes, improving transparency, and strengthening coordination among departments. Officials reviewed sector-specific challenges and implementation bottlenecks, with a focus on improving outcomes through better convergence.

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Chai emphasised the need for timely execution of projects, directing departments to define clear completion timelines. He proposed October as a target for major ongoing works and urged officials to accelerate implementation across sectors.

A key theme of the meeting was the adoption of data-driven planning, particularly in agriculture and horticulture. The MLA called for detailed field surveys to identify crops suited to the district’s agro-climatic conditions. He suggested prioritising region-specific crops over a broad-based approach, arguing that such targeting could improve productivity and ensure sustainable outcomes for farmers.

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The review also addressed infrastructure and service delivery concerns. Issues related to water supply in Tezu township, gaps in health and education infrastructure, and the condition of Anganwadi centres were discussed. Departments were instructed to conduct surveys to identify facilities requiring upgrades or replacement.

Chai further directed officials to enforce regulations prohibiting the sale of tobacco and alcohol near educational institutions. He called for a comprehensive survey to identify violations and ensure compliance with existing norms.

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Administrative coordination emerged as another area of focus, with the MLA noting potential jurisdictional overlaps between departments and neighbouring administrative units. He instructed authorities to identify and resolve such issues proactively to avoid delays in development works.

Highlighting priorities for his current term, Chai stated that while earlier efforts had focused on health and education, the coming period would prioritise the Public Health Engineering sector. Ensuring uninterrupted water supply and addressing shortages in Tezu township were identified as key objectives.

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Representatives of banking institutions assured improved coordination with government departments, particularly in facilitating financial support and scheme implementation. The meeting concluded with a call for enhanced transparency, regular monitoring, and collaborative functioning.

In his closing remarks, Chai urged all stakeholders to work collectively under a “Team Lohit” approach to ensure accountable governance and inclusive development across the district.