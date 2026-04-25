Arunachal: Tezu Hosts Patriotic Song Contest in Capt.’s Memory

TEZU- The 2nd Capt. KK Venkatraman Memorial Patriotic Group-song Competition was held at Indira Gandhi Government College (IGG College), Tezu, bringing together students, educators, and community members to honour the legacy of a prominent educationist and former Army officer.

The event was jointly organised by the NSS and NCC units of IGG College in collaboration with Bamboosa Library. It aimed to celebrate patriotism and recognise the contributions of Capt. KK Venkatraman, remembered for his role in shaping educational and youth initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh.

Inaugurating the programme, Radhilu Chai Techi reflected on Venkatraman’s multifaceted personality as an educator and mentor. She described him as a figure who commanded admiration and respect, while also maintaining a strong personal connection with students.

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Techi recalled his tenure as Secretary of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas (VKVs) in Arunachal Pradesh from 1983 to 1993, during which he introduced the first girls’ military band in schools in the state. She noted that under his guidance, VKV Tafrogam students participated in parade displays at military stations, achieving standards comparable to Army units.

Sharing personal memories, she also highlighted his role as a guardian to students pursuing education outside the state. She said that Venkatraman supported several students from Arunachal Pradesh studying in Chennai, acting as a mentor and caregiver for decades.

Principal of IGG College, Dr Kangki Megu, said the competition was a tribute to a figure who contributed significantly to youth development and education in the region. He also acknowledged the efforts of the organising teams in continuing the initiative for the second year.

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Providing context to the event, S. Mundayoor noted the support extended by the 6 Kumaon Regiment in sponsoring the competition. He said that initiatives in Venkatraman’s memory, including awards and fellowships, continue to benefit young people in the state.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Salomi Jugli, along with NCC officers Athuko Tayu and Roopa Tilling. The jury included Bafem Tayang and Anjali Kri.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Nishanlu Kri, who acknowledged the support of Ravi Shukla and his team for their continued engagement with youth initiatives in the Lohit region.

Officials said the competition reflects ongoing efforts to combine cultural expression with youth engagement, while preserving the legacy of individuals who contributed to education and nation-building in Arunachal Pradesh.