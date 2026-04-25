ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tezu Hosts Patriotic Song Contest in Capt.’s Memory

Memorial competition at IGG College, Tezu honours Capt. KK Venkatraman’s legacy in education and youth development.

Last Updated: 25/04/2026
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Tezu Hosts Patriotic Song Contest in Capt.’s Memory

TEZU- The 2nd Capt. KK Venkatraman Memorial Patriotic Group-song Competition was held at Indira Gandhi Government College (IGG College), Tezu, bringing together students, educators, and community members to honour the legacy of a prominent educationist and former Army officer.

The event was jointly organised by the NSS and NCC units of IGG College in collaboration with Bamboosa Library. It aimed to celebrate patriotism and recognise the contributions of Capt. KK Venkatraman, remembered for his role in shaping educational and youth initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Inaugurating the programme, Radhilu Chai Techi reflected on Venkatraman’s multifaceted personality as an educator and mentor. She described him as a figure who commanded admiration and respect, while also maintaining a strong personal connection with students.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Calls for Scientific Farming at Vet Day Event

Techi recalled his tenure as Secretary of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas (VKVs) in Arunachal Pradesh from 1983 to 1993, during which he introduced the first girls’ military band in schools in the state. She noted that under his guidance, VKV Tafrogam students participated in parade displays at military stations, achieving standards comparable to Army units.

Arunachal: Tezu Hosts Patriotic Song Contest in Capt.’s Memory

Sharing personal memories, she also highlighted his role as a guardian to students pursuing education outside the state. She said that Venkatraman supported several students from Arunachal Pradesh studying in Chennai, acting as a mentor and caregiver for decades.

Principal of IGG College, Dr Kangki Megu, said the competition was a tribute to a figure who contributed significantly to youth development and education in the region. He also acknowledged the efforts of the organising teams in continuing the initiative for the second year.

Also Read- NHRC Monitor Meets Arunachal Governor

Providing context to the event, S. Mundayoor noted the support extended by the 6 Kumaon Regiment in sponsoring the competition. He said that initiatives in Venkatraman’s memory, including awards and fellowships, continue to benefit young people in the state.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Salomi Jugli, along with NCC officers Athuko Tayu and Roopa Tilling. The jury included Bafem Tayang and Anjali Kri.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Nishanlu Kri, who acknowledged the support of Ravi Shukla and his team for their continued engagement with youth initiatives in the Lohit region.

Officials said the competition reflects ongoing efforts to combine cultural expression with youth engagement, while preserving the legacy of individuals who contributed to education and nation-building in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tags
Last Updated: 25/04/2026
2 minutes read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Arunachal: Support Grows for Siang Upper Project in Likor

Arunachal: Support Grows for Siang Upper Project in Likor

Arunachal: Ziro Prepares for Monsoon with Safety-First Plan

Arunachal: Ziro Prepares for Monsoon with Safety-First Plan

Arunachal: Dibang Valley Prepares for Monsoon

Arunachal: Dibang Valley Prepares for Monsoon

Arunachal: Officials Inspect Likabali Rehabilitation Centre in Siang

Arunachal: Officials Inspect Likabali Rehabilitation Centre

Arunachal: Himalayan University Opens Annual Fest

Arunachal: Himalayan University Opens Annual Fest

Arunachal: World Book Day Celebrated in Pasighat

Arunachal: World Book Day Celebrated in Pasighat

Arunachal: 30 Meritorious Students Honoured in Siang District

Arunachal: 30 Meritorious Students Honoured in Siang District

Arunachal: APU Lecture Highlights Tani Identity

Arunachal: APU Lecture Highlights Tani Identity

Arunachal: Monsoon Preparedness Reviewed in Yupia

Arunachal: Monsoon Preparedness Reviewed in Yupia

Arunachal: Fire Service Week Observed in Tezu

Arunachal: Fire Service Week Observed in Tezu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button