Arunachal: Tezu Hosts District-Level DEAF Awareness Meet

District administration, banks and depositors come together in Tezu to raise awareness on reclaiming long-pending unclaimed deposits under RBI’s DEAF rules.

Last Updated: 21/11/2025
1 minute read
TEZU —  A district-level meeting on the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF) was convened at the District Secretariat Conference Hall today, marking the formal launch of the DEAF Awareness and Claims Facilitation Camp aimed at helping citizens recover long-pending unclaimed financial assets.

The meeting brought together senior officials from the State Bank of India (SBI) Tezu, the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank (APSCAB), representatives from multiple banks, and DEAF account holders from across the district. The session was chaired by DIPRO Nyatum Doke, representing the district administration.

Explaining the framework behind DEAF accounts, Ojing Taboh said that, as per Reserve Bank of India guidelines, balances lying idle in inoperative accounts for more than 10 years are transferred by banks to the DEAF—a mechanism designed to protect dormant deposits while keeping them accessible. Depositors or their legal heirs, he noted, may reclaim the funds at any time through the concerned bank branch.

Addressing the gathering, DIPRO Doke underlined the broader economic relevance of reclaiming dormant funds.
“Money lying idle in unclaimed accounts does not benefit families or the economy. Once claimed and brought back into circulation, it supports household needs and contributes to local development through a multiplier effect,” he said. He urged banks to intensify outreach and publicity to ensure that more beneficiaries become aware of the process and reclaim their dues.

During the programme, SBI Tezu settled two DEAF accounts totalling ₹3.67 lakh, marking a tangible outcome of the ongoing facilitation initiative. A composite video detailing the step-by-step process for claiming unclaimed assets was screened, while participating banks submitted progress reports on their DEAF-related work. Certificates were handed over to two successful claimants.

The DEAF Awareness and Claims Facilitation Camp will remain open until 31 December 2025, offering assistance counters for citizens seeking to recover unclaimed deposits, dividends, insurance payouts, shares and mutual funds. The counters will also aid the public with KYC updates, claim-form assistance and document verification.

