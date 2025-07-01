Arunachal: Tezu Hosts Academic Excellence Awards & Career Counselling to Empower Lohit’s Youth

TEZU | The District Administration of Lohit, in collaboration with the Indian Army, organized an inspiring Academic Excellence Award Ceremony cum Career Counselling Programme at Amik Ringya Hall, Tezu, to recognize meritorious students and guide them on future career paths.

Former Minister Nakul Chai, the Chief Guest, addressed the gathering and lauded the initiative, emphasizing the importance of education in shaping both career and character.

He urged students to uphold discipline, respect for parents and teachers, and avoid the menace of drug abuse, while aiming high with sincerity and dedication.

Soplan Manyu, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) and Guest of Honour, shared his inspirational journey from a remote village to the Indian Forest Service. He encouraged students, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, to stay committed to their goals, stating, “With hard work and resilience, any obstacle can be overcome.”

Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo delivered the keynote address, underlining the twin objectives of the programme—rewarding academic merit and bridging the awareness gap about various career opportunities. He advised students to strive for excellence, prioritize time management, and maintain both mental and physical health.

Brigadier Kaustubh Kekre, representing the Indian Army, spoke on the evolving nature of education in national development and the importance of youth empowerment through quality education. Lt. Col. Namita Patnaik conducted a detailed session on joining the Indian Army, sharing her own experiences and encouraging girls to explore defence careers.

🌟 Award Ceremony Highlights:

Top performers from Class X and XII across Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams were felicitated for their outstanding achievements:

Class X Toppers: Vivek Sharma, Yamdo Tashua, Miss Begum Farida

Class XII – Science: Mr. Prashant Bhagat, Miss Khusbu Biswakarma, Miss Hoshanti Tayang

Class XII – Commerce: Miss Fatima Begum, Ekulu Tindya, Chow Sochen Thalai

Class XII – Humanities: Miss Meena Sharma, Mr. Bikeso Talumpai, Akash Kumar Ram

The event concluded with prize distribution, interactive sessions, and heartfelt expressions of gratitude from students and parents. The programme was praised for its holistic approach, combining recognition of academic excellence with career counselling and motivational discourse, thereby empowering Lohit’s youth to dream big and work hard.