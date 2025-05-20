ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tezu Flying Squad Cracks Down on Expired Goods and Banned Plastics in Surprise Market Inspection

The administration announced that more such surprise inspections will be held in the coming weeks.

Last Updated: 20/05/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Tezu Flying Squad Cracks Down on Expired Goods and Banned Plastics in Surprise Market Inspection

TEZU-  In a strong move to enforce public safety and environmental norms, the District Administration of Lohit conducted a surprise inspection across various commercial establishments in Tezu today. The flying squad team inspected shops, hotels, and bakeries to check compliance with regulations related to plastic use, food safety, and proper business certification.

The inspection targeted:

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel
  • Use of single-use plastic below 120 microns (banned under current norms)
  • Weighing and measuring instrument calibration and certification
  • Food safety and hygiene in preparation areas, especially bakeries and eateries
  • Sale and storage of expired food items
  • Validity of GST registration and other mandatory licenses
  • Proper labeling of food products, including manufacturing and expiry dates
  • Cleanliness and sanitation of business premises

Also Read- Tailoring Machines Distributed to SHGs in Lohit to Promote Women Empowerment and Self-Reliance

Officials seized quantities of expired goods and banned plastics during the raid. Vendors found violating the norms were warned, and notices will be issued. The district administration confirmed that legal action will follow where necessary.

A district officer stated, “Vendors must stop using plastic below 120 microns. These inspections will continue to ensure compliance and protect public health and the environment.”

Also Read- 10-Day NCC Camp concludes in Tawang

Food units were directed to apply for mandatory FSSAI licenses and improve hygiene standards. Businesses were also reminded to renew their weights and measures certifications to avoid penalties.

The administration announced that more such surprise inspections will be held in the coming weeks.  “This is just the beginning. We are committed to a cleaner, safer Tezu,” added the official.

Tags
Last Updated: 20/05/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

DDMA Namsai training, boat operation training, Namsai disaster preparedness, 186 Bn CRPF flood rescue training, Aapda Mitra training, Namsai, OBM flood rescue drills Arunachal, District Disaster Management Authority Namsai, Monsoon rescue training Arunachal Pradesh, Chowkham Allubari Ghat training, OBM boat rescue operation India

Arunachal: DDMA Namsai and 186 Bn CRPF Conduct Two-Day Training on OBM and Dinghy Boat Operations for Monsoon Preparedness

Arunachal: Special Court in Yupia Convicts Tana Tajik in 2017 POCSO Case

Arunachal: Special Court in Yupia Convicts Tana Tajik in 2017 POCSO Case

Arunachal: DC Vivek H.P Chairs DCC/DLRC Meeting in Ziro

Arunachal: DC Vivek H.P Chairs DCC/DLRC Meeting in Ziro

Arunachal: Tiranga Yatra Held in Tezu

Arunachal: Tiranga Yatra Held in Tezu

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar Camp Held at Kaho

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar Camp Held at Kaho

India Firmly Rejects China’s Latest Attempt to Rename Places in Arunachal Pradesh

India Firmly Rejects China’s Latest Attempt to Rename Places in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Massive Rs 14 Crore Loan Scam Uncovered at Roing Apex Bank

Arunachal: Massive Rs 14 Crore Loan Scam Uncovered at Roing Apex Bank

Arunachal: Young Woman Arrested for Heroin Peddling in Ziro

Arunachal: Young Woman Arrested for Heroin Peddling in Ziro

Arunachal: Dr. T. Taggu Sets Example for Wildlife Conservation, Surrenders Licensed SBBL Gun in East Siang

Arunachal: Dr. T. Taggu Sets Example for Wildlife Conservation, Surrenders Licensed SBBL Gun in East Siang

Arunachal: First Semi-Intensive Mithun Unit Inaugurated at Jomlo Mongku

Arunachal: First Semi-Intensive Mithun Unit Inaugurated at Jomlo Mongku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button