Arunachal: Tezu Fire Kills Two Children, Three Houses Destroyed

TEZU- A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at Peon Colony in Tezu town, claiming the lives of two children and completely destroying three residential houses. The blaze reportedly started around 2 a.m. and spread rapidly through the closely built structures.

The deceased have been identified as 17-year-old Chera Nikia and her nine-year-old brother, Chera Kagung. At the time of the incident, the children were home alone, as their parents had travelled to Koloriang to cast their votes in the panchayat election. Their father, Chera Nille, is employed as a night chowkidar at CALSOM School.

Fire and Emergency Services dispatched three fire tenders to the spot at around 4 a.m. However, by the time firefighters arrived, the houses—owned by Habung Umi, Gyati Naka, and Chera Neel—had already been reduced to ashes. Police personnel and fire officials later managed to bring the blaze under control. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is currently underway.

Local MLA Mohesh Chai provided immediate relief materials to the victims. He also directed the District Disaster Management Officer to expedite compensation to the affected families, officials said.

The incident has renewed concerns over fire safety preparedness in Tezu, where dense settlements and limited access routes often hinder timely emergency response.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu conducted a ground inspection in Tawang town to assess on-ground realities related to urban growth and infrastructure.

With Tawang emerging as a growing urban centre due to increasing population, tourism, and its strategic importance, the Chief Minister stressed the need for planned, people-centric, and sustainable urban development guided by community needs.

The Tezu tragedy and the Tawang inspection together underline the urgent need for improved urban planning, disaster preparedness, and safety mechanisms across the state’s expanding towns.