Arunachal: Tennis Cricket Tournament played to Create Save Wildlife Awareness

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A Tennis Cricket tournament was organized by Minggenam Sirum of Borguli village led by Chairman, Kanggo Tayeng and President, Kombang Tayeng under the theme: Save wildlife for better tomorrow.

The T-20 cricket tournament was organized for all the villages under Mebo Sub-Division in which a total of 18 teams participated from different villages of the sub-division.

The tournament had started from 26th September last and during the tournament’s inaugural ceremony an awareness programme on conservation of wildlife was also organized in which Sibo Passing, ADC Mebo, Kempi Ete, DFO D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary and C.K. Chowpoo, Range Forest Officer, Borguli Wildlife Range had also attended as invitees.

The final match began with Borguli team winning the toss who opted to bat first and set a target of 77 runs in allotted 20 overs, but Mebo Bogong Brothers chasing the target could score only 72 runs and so lost the match by 5 runs against Borguli CC.

Mitin Tayeng from Borguli CC was awarded man of the match for his outstanding performance for picking 5 wickets in the final match, and he was also awarded the prize for highest wicket taker in the tournament.

While Biswajit Tayeng from Borguli CC was adjudged as man of the series. Borguli CC became the champion and the Mebo Bogong Brother declared as a runner-up in the inter-village T-20 Cricket Tournament 2024.

Speaking on the sideline of the cricket tournament and a memorandum submitted by the Minggenam Sirum for developing and maintenance of the playground of Borguli village, local MLA Oken Tayeng assured to renovate the deteriorating playground at the earliest possible time by revising the playground with experts and engineers from the department anytime soon.

Without giving full assurance, Tayeng also agreed on renovating or re-constructing the community hall of the village which was appealed by the GB and senior citizens.

While retired DFO, Tasang Taga speaking on the occasion recalled his hard effort to revive the sanctuary during his time as DFO, D. Ering WLS by acting tough against the rampant hunting activities prevalent in the sanctuary before his joining the sanctuary as DFO.

He also suggested and advised the villagers to extend their continued support to the present management of the sanctuary as well as to the local legislator who are trying to bring improvement and better change to the sanctuary by relocating Rhinos and Tigers which disappeared from the sanctuary in the past due to rampant hunting and poaching.

The closing and final ceremony of the cricket tournament was attended by GBs, village elders and various other village age groups (Sirum) including Eco-Development Committee members. From the village’s side, Tokong Tayeng, GB, Join Tayeng, a retired teacher, Bolet Tayeng (from Radang Sirum) and from EDC, Coordinator, Okii Modi also spoke on the occasion.