Arunachal: Telecom officials visits Mengio

MENGIO- Officials of Telecom department, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh visited remote Mengio on Sunday to take stock of the status of the telecommunication in the area.

CO Silsango and Mengio Mrs Taba Milka who accompanied the officers informed that “ Mengio although being the oldest sub division under Sagalee division is yet to have internet facilities.

The only tower installed at Lakang with 2G facilities is mostly defunct and slow with increased number of users delaying the important official correspondences”.

She requested the Telecom officers to speed the installation of towers so that the headquarter Mengio is connected to the rest of the world.

The administrator also discussed regarding land availability and the feasibility of installing towers with the Telecom officials.

The DDG, Telecom, Souvick Kumar Das who was leading the team of telecom officials directed his subordinates to take up the matter seriously and prioritise it for the welfare of the people.

He assured that the installation of BSNL towers within the circle shall be completed by April 2024 at the sites selected by them.

He further directed Airtel to carry out survey at the earliest and to submit the reports to the Telecom Department for further necessary action.