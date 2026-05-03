Arunachal: Teen Swept Away in Yomgo River, Search On

AALO- A 17-year-old boy was swept away by strong currents in the Yomgo River on Sunday afternoon in a tragic incident that has prompted an ongoing search operation in West Siang district.

The missing teenager has been identified as Prateshmesh Baswakar, son of Rahul Baswakar. According to police sources, the incident occurred near Bene, close to Aalo township, where the boy had gone for a picnic with friends.

Officials from the local police station stated that a group of five youths had approached the riverbank and were attempting to record a video while holding hands at the water’s edge. During this time, Prateshmesh was reportedly caught in the strong current and pulled into the river.

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A joint search operation was launched soon after the incident, involving personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and local residents. However, despite sustained efforts throughout the day, the teenager remained untraced as of late Sunday night.

Search operations have been complicated by the swollen condition of the Yomgo River, which has experienced a rise in water levels following recent heavy rainfall in the region. Rescue teams faced additional challenges due to strong currents, continuous rain, and reduced visibility while combing downstream areas.

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Authorities have expressed concern that the boy may have drowned, although confirmation is pending. Search operations are scheduled to resume at first light on Monday.

Meanwhile, the district administration and police have issued fresh advisories urging the public, particularly young people, to exercise caution near fast-flowing rivers during the monsoon season.