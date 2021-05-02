Arunachal: Team East Kameng discussed preparedness on containing surge of Covid-19 second wave

SEPPA- The ‘Team East Kameng’ under the chairmanship of Environment & Forest minister, Mama Natung held a district level coordination meeting to discuss various issues pertaining to the district at Kameng Hall, DC office near here on Saturday.

‘Team East Kameng’ discussed on the day was on the district administration preparedness on containing the surge of Covid-19 second wave, finalization of location for the establishment of Material Recovery Factory (MRF), work progress on the construction of district Mini secretariat, update on Seppa-Chayangtajo road and others.

Speaking to the reporters, Mama Natung specifically appealed to the district health department to test every individual entering the district from other states and districts. He said that the health department and the district administration should ensure that every individual is following Covid appropriate behavior.

He stressed upon getting vaccination for the Covid by every individual and also ensured every possible help to provide Covid diagnostic kits by the team East Kameng.

“I appeal the public of the district to follow standard operating procedures issued by the district administration in the fight against the pandemic. Though we are well equipped and have vast experience to contain the pandemic, the people should cooperate with the district administration and also ensure every single person is vaccinated,” he added.

Also ensuring all help from his end, Town MLA Tapuk Taku appealed to the community based organization, self help groups and the district administration to create more awareness among the people on the second wave of Covid-19.

Concerned over the finalization of the area for the construction of MRF in the district, Taku appealed to the public to not create hindrance in departmental work. He said that the major problem of the district is now to finalize the location to set up MRF.

“The MRF will be building in an area or location where no one is affected. The department will ensure no person or animal is harmed due to it. Therefore, the public should support the department of Urban Development Agency (DUDA) rather than creating futile nuisance,” he added.

Taku also appealed to the district Superintendent of Police to check the consumption of drugs by the youths in the district and deal with it strictly accordingly.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner P. Parviamal Abhsihek and District Medical Officer (DMO) Kaya Lapung highlighted the preparedness to contain the surge of Covid 19 in the district.

The DUDA Executive Engineer Tarh Ache informed that gathering on various obstacles faced by the department in finalizing proper location for the construction of MRF.

In his final remarks, Natung assured to provide MLA-LAD funds from the four legislators from the district for the construction of approach road and boundary wall for MRF in Pampoli.

He appealed to the PWD to complete all the remaining works in the construction of Seppa-Chayangtajo road.

Later, the Minister Mama Natung along with Town MLA Tapuk Taku, DC and heads of department inspected the district mini secretariat which is almost in run of completion. The team also later visited the office of East Kameng Weavers & Artisans Co-operative Society and interacted with the workers.

Natung also assured to provide four more weaving machines to the society to encourage youths and create self employment in the field of weaving.

He also flagged off a vehicle for the use of officials of Arunachal State Livelihood Mission on the day.