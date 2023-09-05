Arunachal: Teachers are the backbone of nation: Kaling Moyong

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – On the occasion of teacher’s day, Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong held an especial programme for the teachers in his residence at Mirku dapi village today in respect and regards of teachers under his assembly constituency in which more than 600 teachers from elementary level to college and university level attended.

Addressing and greeting the teachers on teachers day, Moyong said that teachers are an important part of our life and without teachers our life would be incomplete. “Your dedication and hard work are extremely valuable to us. You give students not only the knowledge of books but also important teachings of life values, learning, and morality.

Your hard work and struggle teaches courage, sensitivity, and a way of thinking and fosters in students the ability to dream and make them come true. On Teacher’s Day, we appreciate your contributions and are grateful for the time spent with you. You play an important role in students’ lives and we will always be grateful to your organization and efforts.

Your struggle and dedication are a source of inspiration for us, and we are and will always be with you, which we proudly acknowledge. Many congratulations on Teacher’s Day”, added Moyong. He also made a mention that Pasighat, being the educational hub of Arunachal Pradesh since its early days, needs to keep up its image and this can be possible by the teachers.

Odhuk Tabing, Dy. Director of School Education, East Siang District and Tasi Taloh, Principal, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat also spoke on the occasion and appealed to all the teachers to be sincere and dedicated toward their duties. “Teachers have to be very sincere and dedicated their negligence to duties and insincerity will have a bad impact on students’ future”, said Tabing. While Tasi Taloh as Principal, JNC urged all fellow faculties to be dedicated and sincere toward shaping up the future of the students.

Earlier, V.K. Sharma from the office of DDSE spoke in detail about the life and history of Dr. Sarvepali Radhakrishnan whose birthday is celebrated as Teacher’s day.