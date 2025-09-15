Arunachal: Teacher Shortage Sparks Student Protest at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Pakke Kessang

PAKKE KESSANG— A shortage of teachers at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Nangnyo, has triggered a rare protest by girl students of Classes 9 and 12, who staged demonstrations and even marched long distances to demand immediate action from authorities.

The students alleged that despite repeated appeals and formal complaints to school authorities, no steps were taken to resolve the problem. “We want our voices to be heard. We are only asking for teachers so we can study properly,” said one protesting student.

In a dramatic move, groups of students walked nearly 50 to 60 km to the office of the Deputy Director of School Education in Lemmi, demanding urgent posting of subject teachers for Class XII. They warned that the ongoing shortage has severely disrupted their academic year and could threaten their board exam preparations.

Witnesses also reported a midnight protest march where students, dressed in their school uniforms, walked silently from schools towards Pakke-Kessang. Holding placards with messages such as “A school without teacher, just a building,” the girls expressed their frustration over what they described as long-standing neglect of their appeals.

The protests, though peaceful, have sparked widespread concern among parents, community leaders, and education activists, who are urging the state government to intervene swiftly. The situation has drawn attention to the larger challenge of teacher shortages in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh, raising questions about the quality of education and future prospects of rural students.

Authorities have yet to release an official response regarding the students’ demands.