Arunachal: TCLSF and ACDSU condemn Vijayanagar Violence

Changlang: In a joint statement the Tirap changlang and longding students’ federation (TCLSF) and All changlang district students’ union (ACDSU) strongly condemns the contemptible vandalism of government’s offices and properties in Vijayanagar circle- Hq of Changlang district on 11th December 2020. The statement issued by Salman Mungrey President TCLF and Samshum Changmi, Vice President ACDSU

In the statement they said that ” The people of Changlang are shocked that such large scales unlawful activities are being perpetrated in one of the peaceful districts of TCL and that too while the students’ union of Changlang district along with APPSU are maintaining dialogue with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to resolved the prevailing “issue of Non-APST participation in Local body Election “.

Although the demands of Yobin Students’ Union are very much genuine but resorting to undemocratic and violent means is highly condemnable and unacceptable at any stages, they said.

Further “The federation and students’ union is deeply disturbed by the breached of law and order in Vijayanagar at such a crucial time while the entire state is hectic with ensuing Panchayat election”.

Both the Federation and Union ” appeal the Yobin students’ union and community leaders of Vijayanagar to uphold peace and tranquility in the valley and also urge the police to ensure that perpetrators of such barbaric vandalism are brought to justice without any delay whatsoever. And we appeal the public administration to warrant that such untoward incidents are not repeated in near future”.