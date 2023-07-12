Arunachal: TCF donates blood to GTGH

ZIRO- 18 units of blood were donated by Tajang Christian Forum (TCF ) at Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH ) here today.

16 males and 2 females donated 8 units of A+, 3 units of B+, 4 units of O+ and 2 units of AB+ blood respectively.

Organizer of the blood donation drive Rubu Tadi said various church members from Tajang Christian Forum had volunteered to participate at the drive following the objectives of the forum to work for betterment of the society by organizing charitable works including organizing blood donation camps, health awareness camps and cleanliness drives.

Meanwhile, Blood Bank Officer of Gyati Takka General Hospital Dr. Hage Yubbey appreciated the good gesture of Tajang Christian Forum and said the donated blood would come handy in saving other’s precious lives.