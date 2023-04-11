Arunachal: TBS condoles the demise of Dr. Supindra Enling Khamti

ITANAGAR- Theravada Buddhist Society(TBS), Itanagar is saddened and shocked by the sudden and untimely demise of it’s senior member, Dr. Supindra Enling Khamti at TRIHMS, Naharlagun around 11.30 am today due to sudden cardiac arrest. He was an active member of TBS since it’s inception. He was a kind hearted and hard working person.

Dr. Enling completed his MBBS degree from Jabalpur Medical College in the year 1992 and joined Arunachal Pradesh Medical services at Aalo, General Hospital.

Than he went to serve in General Hospital Tezu, Namsai. He has being sincere and dedicated member of TBS itanagar since it’s inception in 1991.

He has contributed a lot to TBS itanagar till today. Further he went for higher studies and finished his MD in Physiology from RIIMS in the year 1999.

He was promoted as Deputy Director in Directorate of Health services and has being serving the state sincerely in this position since 2012. With his demise, TBS has lost an active, decipline, sincere and an absolute gentlemen.

His demise has created a huge void which won’t be fulfilled easily in years to come. May Almighty Lord Buddha bless his soul for eternal peace and also give his immediate Family enough strength to overcome the irreparable loss.