Arunachal: TBBT Namsai Organises Parent Kit Orientation Programme to Sensitise Parents on Adolescent Issues

NAMSAI- The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT), Namsai, conducted a Parent Kit Orientation Programme on 21st June 2025 at the Town Club, Namsai, with the objective of sensitising the parents of students from Government Secondary School, Namsai about the diverse changes and challenges that adolescents face during their transition from childhood to adulthood. These include physical, emotional, mental, cognitive, social, and sexual changes.

The programme was graciously inaugurated by the Deputy Director of School Education, Namsai, Pokdey Yomgam. In his address, Yomgam urged parents to actively participate in such awareness initiatives and become positive role models for their children.

He further emphasised the importance of motivating students to excel academically and to dream big in order to lead successful lives.

The central aim of the session was to engage and educate parents—the primary agents of socialisation—on the critical role they play in shaping the behaviour, attitude, and values of their children. The session highlighted that a parent’s influence begins even before birth and continues throughout a child’s developmental stages.

From providing emotional security and instilling moral values to fostering self-confidence and ensuring overall well-being, the role of parents in an adolescent’s life is both foundational and enduring.

District Lead of TBBT (Arunachal), Ms. Senya Aboh, led the session by introducing parents to the concept of adolescence. She explained the various changes adolescents experience and the challenges that often accompany this transitional phase. She also shared practical ways parents can provide meaningful support to their children—through open communication, active listening, emotional reassurance, and by creating a safe and informed home environment.

The orientation also served as a platform to bridge communication gaps between parents and children and aimed to build a healthy support system that encourages dialogue and removes stigma around adolescent issues.

As a token of support, each participating parent was presented with a specially designed parent-kit box. These kits contained informative booklets on crucial topics such as adolescent health, menstrual hygiene, mental health, internet safety, and substance abuse.

The session was well received by both parents and educators, who appreciated the efforts of TBBT in creating awareness and empowering families to understand and support the adolescent journey.

About TBBT:

The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT) Project, under Plan India, is an adolescent life skills programme designed to empower young individuals with knowledge, positive attitudes, and informed decision-making capabilities. The initiative aims to guide adolescents in navigating the complexities of growing up, fostering resilience, and building a healthier and more aware generation.