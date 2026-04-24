Arunachal: TB Mukt Bharat Campaign 2.0 Launched in Siang

YINGKIONG- The TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan–100 Days Campaign 2.0 was officially launched in Upper Siang district on Thursday, with Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang flagging off the Nikshay Vahan from District Hospital Yingkiong.

The initiative forms part of a nationwide effort to accelerate the elimination of tuberculosis through targeted interventions, awareness campaigns, and community participation. Officials said the campaign aims to strengthen early detection, treatment adherence, and outreach in both urban and remote areas.

The launch event was attended by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Api Komboh, ZPM Jengging Orik Tali, District Medical Officer Dr. Gepeng Litin, and Circle Officer Yingkiong Talyang Tomo, along with doctors and healthcare staff of the district hospital.

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Speaking at the event, District Tuberculosis Officer Dr. Ahik Miyu outlined the key activities planned under the 100-day campaign. He called for active cooperation from Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, noting that community engagement would be critical to achieving the campaign’s objectives.

As part of the rollout, teams from the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) and the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) initiated field-level activities. On the first day, health teams conducted screening at Sub-Jail Yingkiong, covering inmates through a combination of TB detection and general health assessments.

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The screening process included the use of a handheld X-ray device for early TB detection, sputum sample collection, and basic health check-ups such as blood sugar and blood pressure monitoring, along with height and weight measurements.

Officials indicated that similar outreach activities will be carried out across the district over the coming weeks as part of the campaign, with a focus on identifying undiagnosed cases and ensuring timely medical intervention.