Arunachal

Arunachal: Tayeng Welfare Society mourns the untimely demise of Ibu Tayeng

He is survived by his wife Smt. Miyum Megu Tayeng and three daughters, Miss Karbina Tayeng, Miss Pune Geying Tayeng, Miss Nuyi Leyi Tayeng and a son Master Olo Sobo Tayeng. 

Last Updated: January 30, 2024
PASIGHAT  ( By Maksam Tayeng )-  Tayeng Welfare Society (TWS) deeply mourns the untimely demise of Ibu Tayeng who breathed his last at St. Luke’s Hospital, Chabua, Assam at around 4.00 am on 29th January 2024 while undergoing treatment after a tragic road accident near Bomjir in Lower Dibang Valley district on 28th January 2024.

Born to Late Mukki Tayeng and Late Abo Pertin Tayeng of Parbuk (Bolik) village under Lower Dibang Valley district, Late Ibu Tayeng was working in State Bank of India as Senior Assistant at SBI Pangin Branch under Siang district after completing his schooling from GHSS Bolung and graduation (B.Sc) from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat. He was 45 years old.

SC notice on plea seeking CBI probe in award of contracts to family members of Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

He was born to late Abo Pertin Tayeng and late Mukki Tayeng of Parbuk(Bolik) Village of Lower Dibang valley District(A.P). He was 45 years old. “He had served Tayeng Welfare Society as Chief Auditor (2020-2023 session).

During his tenure, he had immensely contributed towards the all round development of Tayeng Welfare Society. With his demise, we have lost one of our most promising, young and active members.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Sosar Tama & Tang Tada of Arunachal Pradesh win Bronzes

TWS deeply condoles his demise and shares grief with the bereaved family. We pray almighty to give enough strength to each member of the bereaved family at this hour of distress. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace”, said Obang Tayeng, Secretary General of TWS in his condolence message.

