Arunachal: Tayeng dune women extends assistance to health workers on covid-19 duty 

PASIGHAT- Considering the seriousness of growing cases of covid-19 infection in the state and here in the district, a team of Tayeng Dune(Tayeng clan daughters) donated 200 face mask, 2 case package water bottle, 100 pcs hand gloves, face shield 12 pcs etc to the health workers at Dedicated Covid centre, Ayush building today.

The donation of basic requirements to fight against covid-19 spike has been done considering the shortages of these items to protect the doctors and other health workers who are selflessly working to save the people.

The team of Tayeng Dune were led by Ms Omem Tayeng, Gelak Tayeng Perme, Oman Tayeng Padun, and Mum Tayeng Yirang.

The team of Tayeng dune has appreciated the sacrifices of frontline health workers and has also appealed other sections of society to extend helps and assistance to the team fighting against the pandemic. The team has also urged the fellow citizens to follow covid related rules and regulations to protect ourselves.