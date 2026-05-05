Arunachal: Taxi Driver Stabbed to Death in Tawang

TAWANG: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a fellow taxi driver to death following a heated altercation in Tawang district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Pema Wangchu, a resident of Dungse in Jang, was apprehended in the early hours of May 5 after the incident was reported late on May 4.

The victim, Akash Lama (36), a native of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal, had been residing in Tawang for several years.

Also Read- East Siang Police Arrest Drug Peddler in Pasighat

According to police, the incident occurred following a dispute between the two individuals, who were known to each other and worked as taxi drivers in the area.

Acting on the information, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Tasso Kato and Officer-in-Charge of Tawang Police Station Niyi Angu, along with other personnel, rushed to the spot under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang and apprehended the accused.

Also Read- Sex Racket Busted in Roing, Resort Owner, Manager Held

During a subsequent search operation, the weapon of offence — a dagger reportedly belonging to the victim — was recovered from the Nehru Market area.

Preliminary investigation indicates that CCTV footage from near the Post Office at Nehru Market captured the altercation between the two prior to the incident, providing crucial evidence for the case.

A case has been registered at Tawang Police Station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.