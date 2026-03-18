Arunachal: Tawang’s Vineet Longliju Emerges NSEB State Topper

TAWANG: In a notable academic achievement, Vineet Longliju, a student of PM SHRI School, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Tawang, has emerged as the State Topper from Arunachal Pradesh in the National Standard Examination in Biology (NSEB) 2025.

The National Standard Examination in Biology is a highly competitive national-level test that serves as the first stage in the selection process for India’s Biology Olympiad programme. The 2025 edition saw participation from more than 42,000 students across India and abroad.

From Arunachal Pradesh, 302 students appeared for the examination, and Vineet’s performance placed him among the top one percent of candidates, marking a significant milestone both for the student and his institution.

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The examination is organised by the Association of Teachers in Biological Sciences (ATBS) under the aegis of the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), which functions as a premier institution for science education and talent development in the country.

The NSEB 2025 examination was conducted on November 23, 2025, across 1,705 examination centres in India and overseas.

School authorities said Vineet’s performance reflects a combination of sustained academic effort and institutional support. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Tawang, which functions under the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, has consistently promoted science education alongside holistic student development.

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Expressing pride over the achievement, Principal M. L. Meena said Vineet’s accomplishment demonstrates the value of perseverance and disciplined preparation.

“Vineet’s dedication and hard work set a benchmark for his peers. His success is a testament to the nurturing environment at JNV Tawang, where students are empowered to achieve their full potential,” Meena said.

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The achievement enables Vineet to progress to further stages of the national biology olympiad selection process, potentially paving the way for participation in international-level science competitions representing India.

Educators say such achievements from schools in remote regions highlight the growing academic aspirations among students in Arunachal Pradesh and the expanding reach of national-level science education initiatives.