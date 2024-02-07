Arunachal: Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship 2024 Arunachal begins in Bongleng

TAWANG – Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship 2024, a Global Water sport Extravaganza, began today at Dongshengmang in Bongleng village near Indo Bhutan border. A total of 51 Kayakers from different countries like Britain, Russia and Australia and different states of the country are participating.

The event being organized by organisation called SWITCH has been inaugurated this morning by Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Kanki Darang.

Arunachal: Nyage Taipodia of Likabali won the title of WFF

Speaking to the participants in his inaugural address DC Tawang extended welcome to all the participants and conveyed his gratitude to organizers for initiating this adventure sports championship in this remote corner of the country.

The race director Charanjeev kala said that this pioneering event isn’t merely a competition; it’s a grand vision backed by passionate private sponsors, institutional support, and an eyed endorsement from the union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Riiju.

The ambitious goal is to not only make local waves but to position Arunachal Pradesh as a global hub for kayaking, with aspirations to host future World Championships.

Elevating the championship’s significance is the patronage and support of the Chief Minister, Pema Khandu. His endorsement adds a layer of prestige, firmly establishing the championship in the heart of Arunachal Pradesh he added.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Sosar Tama & Tang Tada of Arunachal Pradesh win Bronzes

The race will continue for three days from 7th to 9th Fenruary 2024 and culminate with the declaration of the Champion Kayakers, the one who has done best in all the races.

The team Tawangchu Tides 2024 conveyed their gratitude to district administration, Indian Army, NDRF and 38th & 67th Bn SSB for extending cooperation and support in making this event happen.