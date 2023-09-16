Arunachal: Tawang women team and Lower Subansiri men team lifted trophy in the 2nd State level Jambey Tashi tug of war championship

TAWANG- Tawang team lifted the 500Kg Women and 580 Kg mixed category, while Lower Subansiri team lifted the 640 kg men trophy in the final of the 2nd State level Jambey Tashi tug of war championship 2023.

The state level tournament was inaugurated by MLA Dirang, Phurpa Tsering on 14th September 2023 in presence of MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu and Chairman Bamboo research and Development agency Tungri Effa.

A total of 32 team from 14 district including ICR and 325 athletes participated in the tournament.

The closing ceremony was attended by MLA Nyamar Karbak as Chief guest and Hayang Mangfi as guest of honour.

The closing function and final tug of war at mega festival ground were witnessed by MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu, MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi, Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Kanki Darang, Commander Tawang Brigade Brigadier VS Rajput, Secretary General MMT Namgey Tsering, Public leaders and many other dignitaries.

The National tug of war championship will be held in Tawang FROM 29th sept 2023 in which till so far 14 states have confirmed their participation and the finals of national tournament will be held on 1st of October 2023 informed President ATWA Arunachal Pradesh NL Kamin.

Speaking on the occasion MLA Hayang Mangfi remembered late Jambey Tashi as an inspiration for younger generation of the state. He was not an ordinary citizen but an institution in himself he added.

MLA cum Advisor to Home Minister Nyamar Karbak lauded the ATWA for promoting tug of war which has very close connection with tribal games. He expressed his hope that ATWA through its efforts will be able to represent our state in international events.

He also informed about the sports policy of present state government and job reservation and other attractive incentives to encourage youths from Arunachal Pradesh to represent in Olympics.

In the medal tally team shiyomi won bronze medal in Men’s category and mixed category while Women team kra dadi won bronze medal. Team Tawang won gold in women and mixed category and team Kradadi and ICR bagged the silver in mixed and Women category respectively.

Team Tawang was also awarded with the best disciplined and Overall champion trophy.