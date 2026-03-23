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Arunachal: Tawang Unveils Rs 100 Cr Credit Plan for Growth

A key development meeting in Tawang concluded with the launch of a ₹100 crore-plus credit plan, aiming to boost rural livelihoods, agriculture, and inclusive growth.

Last Updated: 23/03/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Tawang Unveils Rs 100 Cr Credit Plan for Growth

TAWANG- The final District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DDC & MC – DISHA) meeting, along with the District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting for the financial year 2025–26, concluded in Tawang with a focus on reviewing developmental progress and outlining future economic priorities.

The meeting, held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office conference hall, brought together key district officials, including Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang, and representatives from various departments and institutions. Officials from NABARD were also present.

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Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the need for quality implementation, transparency, and accountability in development programmes. She urged departments to ensure efficient utilisation of public funds and to adopt a citizen-centric approach while designing and executing projects.

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The meeting included detailed presentations by departments outlining both physical and financial achievements during the current financial year. Officials reviewed sector-wise progress, indicating incremental improvements across key development indicators in the district.

A significant outcome of the meeting was the launch of the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) for 2026–27, prepared by NABARD. The plan was jointly unveiled by the Deputy Commissioner and the Zilla Parishad Chairperson, marking a strategic step towards strengthening the district’s economic framework.

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According to NABARD’s District Development Manager Keertika Kashyap, the PLP outlay has seen a substantial increase—from ₹44 crore in the previous year to over ₹100 crore for the upcoming financial cycle. The enhanced allocation is expected to prioritise agriculture, rural livelihoods, and financial inclusion.

Officials indicated that the expanded credit framework could play a catalytic role in promoting sustainable and inclusive development, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas of Tawang district. The plan aims to improve access to institutional credit and support income-generating activities among local communities.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on continued coordination among departments, improved monitoring mechanisms, and a commitment to transparent and accountable governance, as the district moves forward with its development agenda.

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Last Updated: 23/03/2026
1 minute read
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