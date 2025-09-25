Arunachal: Tawang Tourism Gets a Boost with Capacity-Building Training for Stakeholders

Arunachal

TAWANG-  In a bid to strengthen the tourism sector, the Department of Tourism, Tawang, organized a “Refresher cum Capacity Building Training Programme” today under the initiative of Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo.

Addressing the gathering, DC Angmo highlighted that tourism in Tawang must be developed sustainably, balancing economic growth with the preservation of environment, culture, traditions, and heritage. She called on stakeholders to focus on quality services rather than tourist numbers, stressing that the behavior and professionalism of service providers directly shape visitors’ impressions.

“Tourism is the backbone of our economy. It is our responsibility to ensure that every visitor enjoys a safe, clean, and memorable experience,” Angmo said, adding that such initiatives would help boost Tawang’s reputation as a premier tourist destination.

District Tourism Officer (DTO) Tsering Dekey thanked the DC for her visionary step and encouraged all participants to utilize the training for the betterment of Tawang’s tourism industry.

The training covered a wide range of topics, including:

  • First aid & emergency response by KDS District Hospital
  • Fire safety drills by Fire Services
  • Traffic & parking management by Police Department
  • Biodiversity awareness & forest conservation by the Forest Department
  • Sustainable tourism & waste management by UD & Housing Department

The day concluded with an interactive session, fostering dialogue between officials and tourism stakeholders. Experts believe the program marks a major step in professionalizing Tawang’s tourism sector while ensuring eco-friendly practices for long-term growth.

