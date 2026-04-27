Arunachal: Tawang Student Shines in National Biology Examination

TAWANG- In a notable academic achievement, Tai Rina, a student of PM SHRI School, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Tawang, has emerged as the State Topper from Arunachal Pradesh in the National Standard Examination in Biology (NSEB) 2025.

The highly competitive examination, conducted across India and overseas, witnessed participation from 42,398 students. Of the 302 candidates from Arunachal Pradesh, Tai Rina secured a position in the top 1%, underscoring her academic excellence and dedication to the subject.

The NSEB is organised by the Association of Teachers in Biological Sciences (ATBS) under the aegis of the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai, with the objective of identifying and nurturing talent in biological sciences.

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Held on November 23, 2025, across 1,705 examination centres, the NSEB serves as a gateway for students aspiring to progress to higher-level national and international science competitions.

School authorities attributed the achievement to the student’s consistent efforts and the academic environment fostered at the institution. Principal M. L. Meena said the accomplishment reflects both determination and effective mentorship. “Tai Rina’s success sets a benchmark for her peers and brings pride to the institution,” he stated.

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The achievement is expected to open opportunities for Tai Rina to represent the country in advanced scientific platforms, while also highlighting the growing academic potential of students from the region.