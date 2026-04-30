Arunachal: Tawang Sees Protest Over Minor Assault Case

TAWANG- A large protest rally was held in Tawang on Tuesday, with more than 1,500 people participating in a demonstration seeking justice for a minor girl from Lumla who was allegedly sexually assaulted.

The rally, described by organisers as peaceful, began at Dungyur Mani in the Old Market area and proceeded through the New Market before concluding at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Participants included students, teachers, taxi unions, bazaar committees, and members of various community groups.

The protest was led by Tsering Lhamu, MLA of Lumla, and Sonam Nordzin, Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM), along with representatives of local organisations including the Women’s Welfare Association Tawang.

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Addressing the gathering, Lhamu called for strict and exemplary punishment for all those found responsible and urged authorities to ensure a swift, fair, and transparent investigation. She also emphasised the importance of preventive measures, including awareness among children regarding personal safety and appropriate conduct.

In a public statement, she pledged moral and financial support to the survivor and her family, including assistance with medical care and legal proceedings.

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Nordzin raised concerns regarding accountability mechanisms related to labour movement and Inner Line Permits (ILPs), urging contractors and residents issuing permits in their names to ensure proper monitoring and cancellation upon completion of work. She also highlighted the role of guardians and caregivers in ensuring child safety.

According to officials, an FIR was registered on March 23, 2026, based on a complaint filed by Nima Yangzom Lhou in connection with the alleged assault of a nine-year-old girl. The complaint indicates that the incident occurred approximately two years ago and involved multiple accused persons.

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Tasi Darang, Superintendent of Police, Tawang, stated that three individuals have been detained so far, while a total of seven accused persons have been identified during the investigation. He noted that two individuals have been identified as directly involved, while one could not be recognised by the survivor due to the time elapsed since the incident.

Darang said that the case has been accorded priority and that the investigation is being conducted with sensitivity and due process. Authorities have assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure accountability.

Memorandums were submitted to the district administration during the protest, calling for immediate intervention, a time-bound investigation, and measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.