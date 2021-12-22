Arunachal

Arunachal: Tawang receives Season’s first snowfall

The hoteliers of Tawang and Bomdila were happy to see snowfall, which would give impetus to the tourism industry.

December 22, 2021
WATCH VIDEO-   TAWANG, the most popular Tourist destinations of Arunachal Pradesh witnessed season’s first snowfall on Wednesday.  Following  forecast of the Meteorological Department (MET), temperature dropped considerably as wintry conditions gripped the state and its high altitude areas.

The hoteliers of Tawang and Bomdila were happy to see snowfall, which would give impetus to the tourism industry. They expected good business in the coming days.

Amidst snowfall, Good Governance Week continues in Tawang on day 3. Citizens are availing services such as Aadhar enrolment, vaccination, etc. through the camps set up at Tawang DC premises.

Also Read-  Tawang one of top tourist places to experience best snowfall this season

Monks of Tawang Monastery practicing ritual dances for upcoming TORGYA DUNGYUR  today in heavy snow fall near Chamleng at Tawang Monastery.

December 22, 2021
