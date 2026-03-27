Arunachal: Tawang Prepares for 1st Rhododendron Festival

TAWANG- Preparations are underway for the first edition of the Rhododendron Festival 2026 in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, with Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo reviewing arrangements at Zermiteng ahead of the scheduled dates of April 11 and 12.

The inspection visit focused on assessing infrastructure readiness, safety measures, sanitation facilities, and logistical coordination for the event, which is expected to draw visitors from across the region. Officials said the review aimed to ensure that the festival is conducted smoothly while maintaining environmental considerations.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among departments and stakeholders. She also highlighted the need to ensure ecological sustainability, given the festival’s focus on celebrating the region’s natural environment.

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The review was attended by local officials, including ZPM Kyidphel Tenzin Monpa, Assistant Commissioner Kyidphel Tsering Choden, District Art and Culture Officer Sonam Tsering, and District Tourism Officer Tsering Dekey, along with organisers and administrative staff.

The upcoming festival, to be held at Zermiteng under Khrimu, is being organised as a platform to showcase the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the region, particularly that of the Monpa community and the Brokpa tribe.

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Set against the backdrop of blooming rhododendrons during the spring season, the event is expected to highlight the biodiversity of the area while promoting eco-tourism. Officials noted that the initiative also seeks to bring attention to relatively unexplored tourist destinations within the district.

Planned activities include guided nature walks through high-altitude flowering zones, traditional cultural performances, demonstrations of handmade paper-making, and exhibitions of local cuisine and indigenous practices.

Authorities said the festival is designed to offer an immersive experience that combines nature, culture, and sustainability, while also contributing to local tourism and community engagement.