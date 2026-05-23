Arunachal: Tawang Police Seize Suspected Heroin Worth Rs 3.4 Lakh, Two Arrested

TAWANG- In what authorities described as the largest drug seizure ever recorded in the district, the Anti-Drugs Squad (ADS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Tawang Police conducted coordinated raids across multiple locations in Tawang township on May 22, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of suspected heroin.

According to police officials, the operation was launched based on credible intelligence inputs received from reliable sources regarding alleged narcotics-related activities in the area.

The operation was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Tasso Kato and carried out under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang.

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The police team included officers and personnel from the ADS and ANTF units, including L/Insp. Niyi Angu, SI Lham Thinley, SI Kesang Phuntso, SI Jambey Chorten, Ct. Jambey Tsering, Ct. Geshi Monpa, Ct. Lham Norbu, and Ct. (Driver) Tashi Phuntsok.

During the raids, police apprehended two individuals identified as Tenzin Phuntso, 27, a resident of Mandrelling, and Lobsang, 27, from Nehru Market area.

Officials stated that a total of 68 vials containing suspected heroin were seized during the operation. The seized substances reportedly weighed approximately 81.6 grams including the vial containers and are estimated to have a market value of around ₹3.4 lakh.

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The seizure process was conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrates Tenzin Jambey and Sangey Norbu, police said.

Authorities confirmed that a case has been registered at Police Station Tawang under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is currently underway.

Police officials noted that the seizure reflects a concerning rise in narcotics-related activities in the district. At the same time, the district police reiterated its “zero tolerance” policy against drug trafficking and substance abuse.

In an official statement, Tawang Police said strict legal action would continue against individuals found involved in narcotics-related offences, while efforts to curb the spread of drugs in the region would be intensified through coordinated enforcement and surveillance operations.