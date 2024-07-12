ADVERTISEMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Tawang police arrested 10 including 3 habitual drug peddlers with heroin worth of 1.2 Lakh

It is largest ever seizure made by the District Police till so far.

Last Updated: July 12, 2024
1 minute read
TAWANG-  Ten including three habitual drug peddlers were arrested and 148.4 grams worth Rupees 1.2 lakh recovered rom their possession today, as the Tawang police launched a crackdown to check sales of drugs in the city.  It is largest ever seizure made by the District Police till so far, Tawang police said.

An information was received from reliable sources that one individual Sunil Magar alias Michael was coming to Tawang with suspected narcotics.

Accordingly,  a team was formed led by Tasso Kato, Dy SP Tawang , Inspector Niyi Angu OC PS Tawang, S.I. Bapok Lego, HC Rinchin Tsewang, Ct. Jambey Tsering, Ct.  Tashi Phuntsok and others.

Tawang Police team conducted this operation

Under close supervision of D W Thongon, SP, Tawang the team conducted multiple raids across Tawang township including Old Market, Nehru Market and near Parade Ground, Tawang.

Further, during the raids a total of 10 arrests were made including 3 habitual peddlers identified as  Sunil Magar @ Michael from Parade Ground, Sangey Khum from Old Market and Lobsang Tseten from New Market.

Total items seized include 33 nos. plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 48.4 grams worth about Rupees 1.2 Lakh, 12 nos. empty vials, 10 nos syringes, 9 nos mobile phones and cash amounting to ₹13,000 suspected to be sales proceeds.

A case vide  No. 13/2024 u/s 21(b)/25/27(a)/29 of NDPS, Act has been registered at Police Station, Tawang and endorsed to SI Bapok Lego for investigation.

Further, Tawang police sought cooperation from  the public of Tawang for any information regarding drugs or other crime to be informed to the Police immediately.

