Arunachal: Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi inaugurates sales counter of Agriculture produce

Tawang- To encourage local farmers to grow more vegetables and to provide them with regular market MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi, today inaugurated a sales counter of Agriculture produce marketing committee (APMC) under Dept. Of Agriculture Tawang near DC office Tawang.

Tsering Tashi, appreciated APMC and agriculture department Tawang for its contribution during lockdown for providing fresh local organic vegetables to the denizens of Tawang, and further Suggested to continue this activity in sustainable manner.

APMC, Tawang has been very active in procuring locally available vegetables from farmer’s field and selling the same at govt.Approved rates during the lockdown periods.

APMC Tawang has till so far procured and sold 145.75 quintals of vegetables and potatoes and received an amount of Rs. 2.56 Lakh on investment of Rs. 2.22

Sang Phuntsok, Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman APMC Tawang opined for diversified activities like selling of Seedlings of ornamental plants, fruit plants, vegetable seeds etc through this newly opened sales counter of APMC for the greater interest of the farming community.

B.Kamduk SP Tawang, Lobsang Zimba DAO, Tawang and other officers were present during the inauguration.