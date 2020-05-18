Arunachal: Tawang MLA took a review meeting on COVID-19

Tawang- Tsering Tashi, MLA, Tawang today took a review meeting on COVID-19 with the Army, Paramilitary forces, BRO and NGOs of Tawang in the conference hall of DC office Tawang. The meeting was attended by DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, Commander Tawang Brigade and officers from SSB, ITBP, BRO, representatives of various NGOs and public leaders.

MLA, appreciated the efforts from all, to combat invisible enemy COVID-19. He said that we have a big challenge ahead and needs to be very careful, by bringing changes in our social behaviors. We have to strictly monitor those people coming from outside, and being kept in quarantine facilities and sent to home quarantine.

The Gaon Burahs, ASHAs, and Aanganwadi workers are to be mobilized for strictly monitoring those in home quarantines. He further said that guidelines issued by MHA for lockdown 04 is to be followed strictly without any dilution, and issue of passes for emergency movement by Incident commanders should continue.

If there is problem for those economically weak to follow the home quarantine guidelines at home, they can be managed by NGOs and if needed he personally assured to help them, but at the same time it is the responsibility of every villager and parents to comply with instructions to keep everyone safe from infection he added.

MLA Tawang further added that Quarantine facilities in Tawang are amongst best and he conveyed his gratitude to district administration for such arrangements. He also conveyed his thankfulness to hoteliers for providing accommodation in very cheap rate. MLA Tawang also appreciated Army authority for jointly working with civil administration in medical emergencies and requested to continue the same spirit.

Sang Phuntsok, DC Tawang informed the house about guidelines issued by MHA for lockdown 04, and said everyone should take care of themselves, the guidelines issued by govt are strictly enforced but govt officials may not be available all the time to remind, so everyone must contribute as corona warrior, We have kept every one coming from other states in strict quarantine facilities irrespective of status. Our efforts till so far to contain COVID-19 will fail, if a single positive case infects others in our district. He strongly appealed everyone to download Aarogya setu application and use it.

Participating in the discussion Commander Tawang Brigade, Brig VK Jagtap said that Indian army is taking all precautions to make sure that, not a single soldier is infected with Covid-19.The soldiers are screened at various locations before making an entry to Tawang. He further added that even the fresh vegetable supplies are also thoroughly sanitized with salt water and then distributed to units. Brigadier

The officers from SSB, ITBP, and representatives of Various NGOs also shared their views and ideas for combating COVID-19.