Arunachal: Tawang MLA felicitated meritorious students at GJMS Award ceremony

TAWANG- Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering felicitated thirty 30 outstanding students including three toppers in APSBE, CBSE and Home Exams in a Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students’ Award (GJMSA) ceremony for the 2023-24 session organised by the Tawang district education department on Thursday at Manjushree Vidyapeeth, Tawang.

In his address, MLA Namgey Tsering encouraged students to remain sincere and disciplined in their pursuits. He urged them to become responsible citizens who contribute to nation-building and called upon both parents and students to combat social issues, especially drug abuse. Emphasizing community support, he encouraged students to help peers who may be struggling and to stay on a positive path.

DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntsok congratulated the toppers, encouraging them to aim even higher in their academic and personal goals. Dy. SP Tasso Kato, drawing from his own experiences with competitive exams, inspired the students with stories of perseverance and resilience.

In his welcome address, BEO Thutan Wangchu highlighted that the GJMSA initiative was introduced by the state government to inspire students to excel academically and to uplift the quality of education in government schools.

The students of Manjushree Vidyapeeth presented a vibrant cultural program, adding color and festivity to the occasion.

Key dignitaries present at the event included Dy. SP Tawang Tasso Kato, DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntsok, President of MMT Tawang Unit Pema Chowang, Principal of Manjushree Vidyapeeth Amar Gurung, and Block Education Officer Thutan Wangchu, along with the achievers, their parents, and students from the community.