Arunachal: Tawang Marks Partition Horrors Remembrance Day with Photo Exhibitions and Tributes to Freedom’s Sacrifices

TAWANG- In a solemn tribute to the victims and survivors of one of the most tragic chapters in India’s history, the District Administration Tawang, in collaboration with the Department of Information & Public Relations and the Department of Art & Culture, observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day with a series of commemorative events.

The programme, held at Secondary School Bomba, began with floral tributes to the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle. The District Information & Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) addressed the gathering, explaining the history of the Radcliffe Line—the arbitrary boundary drawn in 1947 that split India and Pakistan.

He recounted the large-scale displacement of millions, the destruction of livelihoods, and the breaking apart of families during one of the world’s largest human migrations, which claimed over ten lakh lives.

To bring history to life for the younger generation, photo exhibitions depicting the horrors and human cost of Partition were showcased at multiple venues—Secondary School Bomba, Post Office Tawang, General Parade Ground, and the State Bank branch premises. At the Post Office Tawang programme, Senior Post Master Naresh Kumar Sharma paid floral tributes to the martyrs.

Students from various schools actively participated, engaging with survivor stories and visual displays, while members of the public visited the exhibitions with deep reflection. The events aimed not only to remember the pain and sacrifices of the past but also to inspire unity, peace, and harmony in the present.

Organisers emphasised that the observance serves as a reminder that freedom came at an immense human cost—and preserving national unity is the best tribute to those who endured the horrors of Partition.