Arunachal: Tawang Marks National Consumer Day 2025

TAWANG- The Department of Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs, Tawang District, observed National Consumer Day 2025 at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Tawang, with active participation from students, teachers, officials and local residents.

The programme was inaugurated by Kesang Tashi, District Consumer Protection Officer-cum-Inspector, Legal Metrology, who welcomed the participants and outlined the significance of National Consumer Day. In his address, he traced the evolution of the consumer rights movement in India and highlighted the importance of awareness in safeguarding consumer interests.

Tashi elaborated on the key rights guaranteed to consumers under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and urged citizens to become informed and responsible consumers capable of making conscious choices in the marketplace.

The event featured sessions by two guest speakers from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Advocate Lobsang Tsering and Advocate Lham Dorjee. Advocate Tsering shared real-life experiences and notable cases related to consumer rights, illustrating how awareness and timely action could protect public interest. His address focused on encouraging students and attendees to understand the role of informed decision-making.

Advocate Lham Dorjee conducted an informative session on consumer awareness, explaining the procedure for filing consumer complaints and outlining important provisions of the Consumer Protection Act. His presentation aimed to equip participants with practical knowledge on accessing legal remedies in cases of consumer disputes.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Tsomu, Principal (in-charge) of GHSS Tawang, who acknowledged the contributions of the speakers, organisers, students and participants.

The observance of National Consumer Day in Tawang underscored a broader effort to promote consumer awareness and reinforce the importance of legal literacy in building an informed and empowered society.