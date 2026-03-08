Arunachal: Tawang Marks International Women’s Day Event

TAWANG- International Women’s Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Zomkhang Hall in Tawang through a programme organised by the District Administration in collaboration with the Departments of Women and Child Development, Information and Public Relations, and the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Tawang.

The event brought together women officers, public representatives, entrepreneurs and mothers from across the district to celebrate the strength, resilience and achievements of women.

Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, attended the programme along with ZPM Tawang Sonam Norzin, JMFC Bompi Gapak and Lt. Col. Ambika Jodha, among other dignitaries.

A major highlight of the celebration was the felicitation of Ani Dr Gendun Lhamo, a Buddhist nun from Singsur Ani Gonpa, for her outstanding academic achievement. She recently earned a doctorate from the Department of Buddhist Studies, University of Delhi, for her research titled “The Mahayana Buddhist Nuns of Himalayan Regions of India.” Her achievement was described as a source of inspiration for women and girls across the region.

During the programme, several resource persons delivered sessions on important issues related to women’s safety, rights, health and empowerment.

Inspector N. Angu, Officer-in-Charge of Tawang Police Station, spoke about crimes against women and emphasised the importance of awareness and timely reporting. Advocate Lhawang Norbu from the District Legal Services Authority highlighted legal rights and protections available to women.

In her welcome address, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo highlighted the significance of International Women’s Day and stressed three key priorities for women’s progress in the district: ensuring that no girl becomes a school dropout, promoting economic independence among women, and strengthening women’s health and well-being.

The celebration also featured musical performances by local singers dedicated to the contributions of women in society.

As part of the initiative, the NCD Wing of District Hospital Tawang organised free haemoglobin screening for women attending the programme.

Officials stated that the event aimed to promote awareness, celebrate achievements and encourage greater participation of women in social and developmental activities.