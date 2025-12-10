Arunachal

Arunachal: Tawang marks 36 years of Dalai Lama’s Nobel honour

Tawang Monastery hosts celebrations marking the 36th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize conferred on His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, reaffirming global calls for compassion and non-violence.

Last Updated: 10/12/2025
TAWANG: The serene hills of Tawang resonated with prayers, chants and heartfelt devotion as monks, devotees and followers gathered at Chamleng, Tawang Monastery to celebrate the 36th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

The celebration honoured the 1989 moment when the Tibetan spiritual leader received the world’s highest peace recognition for his philosophy of non-violence, universal compassion, and his persistent advocacy for peaceful resolution of the Tibet issue. The anniversary event, marked with ceremonial prayers and offerings, reiterated His Holiness’s timeless message of kindness and coexistence.

The Dalai Lama continues to remain a global symbol of peace and moral guidance, inspiring millions across nations and faiths. Speakers at the ceremony highlighted how the Nobel honour not only recognised his role in promoting global harmony but also strengthened cultural and spiritual ties across the Himalayan region.

Devotees expressed gratitude for his teachings that emphasise love over conflict and dialogue over aggression. “His Holiness’s life is a light for humanity. Celebrating his Nobel honour reminds us of what compassion can do in a troubled world,” said a senior monk during the gathering.

The event concluded with prayers for world peace and well-being of all sentient beings, echoing the Dalai Lama’s enduring influence on global peace movements.

