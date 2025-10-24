Arunachal: Tawang Marathon 3.0 Concludes with Over 4,300 Participants
The high-altitude Tawang Marathon 3.0 brought together over 4,300 runners from across India, celebrating unity, endurance, and fitness at 10,000 feet.
TAWANG- The Tawang Marathon 3.0 was conducted today, marking another milestone in the celebration of sportsmanship and endurance amidst the scenic high-altitude landscapes of Tawang.
The event commenced with the flagging off of the 42 km full marathon at 5:30 a.m. by Namgey Tsering, MLA Tawang, and Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, Corps Commander, Gajraj Corps.
This third edition of the Tawang Marathon witnessed an overwhelming response with over 6,200 registrations and more than 4,300 participants from across the country. The youngest participant was just 9 years old, while the senior-most runner was 77 years old, reflecting the wide appeal of the event.
RESULT- Full Marathon (42 km) Winners
Male Category:
- Sikandar Chindhu Tadakhe — 2 hrs 49 mins 12 secs (Bib No. 42009)
- Ganga Hang Subba
- Romajit Singh
Female Category:
- Sarswati Rai — 3 hrs 42 mins 06 secs (Bib No. 43014)
- Shivani Chaurasia
- Meena Kumari Subba
Half Marathon (21 km) Winners
Male Category:
- Tsetan Namgyal — 1 hr 15 mins 19 secs
- Kresstarjune Pathaw
- Jeevan Singh
Marathon (10 km) Winners
Male Category:
- Sanjay Singh — 34 mins 44 secs
- Ravi Choudhury
- Akash Patwal
Female Category:
- Ruby Kashyap
- Karma Idong Lanzes
- Shakuntala Devi
Marathon ( 5 km Run Winners )
Male Category:
- Lahudkar Rohan Gajanan
- Gopal Singh Lamgariya
- Munna Yadav
Female Category:
- Moromi Das
- Pema Dechen
- Thinlay Wangmu
Special awards were also presented to local talents in various categories to recognize and encourage emerging runners from the region.
The prize distribution ceremony was graced by GOC-in-C of 71 Division, 5 Mountain Division, Chief of Staff, 4 Corps, Zila Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, Corps Commander, Gajraj Corps, and MLA Tawang, Namgey Tsering.
The Tawang Marathon 3.0 once again highlighted the region’s growing enthusiasm for fitness, adventure, and unity through sports.